Khloe Kardashian opens up about getting fillers after Melanoma surgery

Khloe Kardashian recently updated her fans about her skin healing journey after a tumor surgery on her cheek.



The 40-year-old reality TV star took to her official Snapchat account to share about her recent facial cosmetic procedure.

The Kardashians star revealed that she has recently got face filler injections to fill a dent on her cheek which was left after her Melanoma tumor Surgery in 2022.

As per E! in the now-expired post, Khloe wrote, "As a result of the surgery, and the tumor my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face."

Khloe noted that she has waited months for her doctor's approval, “I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled."

She "wanted to make sure medically everything was safe" before getting the filler injections.

The outlet also shared Khloe's before and after photos of her cheeks after undergoing the procedure.

The first time Khloe opened up about her tumor surgery was two years ago when she was asked about the bandage on her face.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging," and later she went through two biopsies, diagnosing that having such bump is rare for someone of her age.

Previously, on The Kardashians season 3, Khloe revealed that when she was 19-year-old she had Melanoma on her back and got it removed through surgery.

"At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time," she said at the time.