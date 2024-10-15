Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek icy conversation misinterpreted: Source

Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek alteration misinterpreted: Source

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek's recent viral video which sparked speculations of tensions between them was reportedly misinterpreted.



As per a report by People magazine published on October 14, a source present at the Balenciaga show revealed that "nothing happened" between the pair.

They were being bombarded by cameras at the end of the show while in the middle of a conversation," the insider adds. "People are looking at clips and making a story out of nothing."

In the video which sparked debate online, actresses and singer Katy Perry can be seen posing for pictures.

Hayek puts her hand on Kidman's arm to position her, but Kidman removes her hand from her arm, hugs Perry then exchanges a few words with Hayek and leaves the scene.

An insider close to the actress told the outlet that "This whole situation is silly. Salma and Nicole love and respect each other."

Later, Hayek also shared snaps of the Balenciaga show on her Instagram account, including a photo with Kidman.

Moreover, in December 2023, Kidman was announced as the brand ambassador of Balenciaga.

Additionally, Hayek's husband François-Henri Pinault is the CEO of the parent company of the Balenciaga, Kering.