How TJ Holmes 'fell apart', end up in ambulance?

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach shared a detailed view of what happened during their recent marathon run which led Holmes at the hospital.



On the October 14 episode of their Morning Run podcast, Robach and Holmes revealed exactly what happened at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 13.

“We are not having the morning after that we were expecting to have after a marathon, usually, it's celebratory,” Robach said.

“Every single thing that could have gone wrong went wrong," Holmes noted.

Robach mentioned that they did not find the right tents for their electrolytes, food, and everything needed to start the run.

“The fact of the matter is, you and I started a marathon without having a single drop of fluid and not having a single bite of food. That's stupid,” Holmes admitted.

The American journalist explained what exactly happened, saying, "I had to go around this pretty sharp curve, I didn't have time to adjust to a guy [who] for reasons I don't understand was walking in the middle of the marathon” instead of moving over to the side.

“This guy comes, just shocks me as I'm turning,” Holmes recalled. “I didn't have time, and I almost fall. And I have to grab onto him to try to go around him. As I was going down, I catch myself on my right leg.”

“I have a left Achilles injury, but instead of trying to help the left Achilles by putting more weight on my right, my right leg is now injured,” Holmes further spilled the details.

“And now I am compensating by putting more weight and emphasis on the left leg, which is already injured, and that is where everything falls apart. That's why I fell apart,” he added.