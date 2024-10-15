Shawn Mendes credits therapy for becoming his best self

Shawn Mendes reflected on growing older and feeling more at ease with himself.



In a recent chat with Interview magazine, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter told his fellow musician John Mayer that his upcoming album Shawn helped him find himself.

He said to Mayer, "It’s already given me more than any of my albums by so much, and I haven’t even shown anyone."

Mended further noted, "I think within finding yourself, there’s humor. There’s not taking myself so seriously. I don’t feel like I’m waking up every day and stepping into the role of Shawn. I feel like I’m just waking up as him."

"You’re not necessarily a moving target when it comes to figuring yourself out. If you figured another parcel of yourself out, do you get to keep that forever?" Mayer inquired.

"I’m always here to let parts die," Mendes admitted."But subconsciously I hold onto some parts."

Mayer asked him more details to which Mendes noted that "because of therapy," the current version of himself he likes the most is that he’s "not as extreme anymore."

The singer further shed light, saying, "But to be honest, if someone was like, 'What do you think the number one reason for you feeling generally better these days is?' I'd probably first answer therapy, and secondly, just taking myself less seriously."