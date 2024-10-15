'Laneway 2025' adds surprise act, Stranger Things star confirmed in lineup

Laneway 2025’s presale tickets launched on Tuesday and the American pop star Djo was confirmed as part of the line-up.

Also known as actor Joe Keery from Stranger Things, the 32-year-old performer is a surprise addition to the music event since early posters did not feature Djo at all.

According to Daily Mail, eagle-eyed fans picked up a clue teasing that the actor and musician might be included on the bill for the music event, which kicks off a national tour in February.

Moreover, pictures of tiny “aliens” featured alongside stars including Charlie XCX, Clairo, Beabadoobee and Barry Can't Swim when Laneway dropped posters advertising the festival last week, as per the outlet.

In regards to this, fans speculated that Keery's Djo side project would be part of Laneway when a voice note was posted to Instagram on Monday.

The Voice stated, “Hey, it looks like you have one extra slot. Any way I can get in on that?”

Meanwhile, a fan gushed, “That's Djo I know that voice.”

In this regard, Keery later took to his own Instagram to confirm the news as he said in his post, “Will be coming Down Under for Laneway in February! Got my fingers crossed for some sideshows too.”

Furthermore, Laneway will be the first time Keery has brought his psychedelic pop act to Australia, as per the publication.