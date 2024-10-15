Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's divorce rumors finally receive an update

A royal watcher has just come forward with insights into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage.

Emma Pagnoni Fabiani, the admin of a Meghan Markle fan page made these comments public.

According to a report by the Daily Express US she cited some sources clarified where the couple stand in their marital life, despite professional separation.

She began by saying, “Sources close to the couple have clarified that their current focus on individual projects has nothing to do with marital problems.”

“It’s a deliberate choice that allows them to pursue their personal career goals while continuing to support each other.”

before signing off the royal watcher also said, “Their marriage is solid, and there are no signs of trouble. Despite working separately on certain projects, they remain deeply united as a couple.”