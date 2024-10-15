 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's divorce rumors finally receive an update

The truth behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle divorce calls has finally come to light

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markles divorce rumors finally receive an update
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's divorce rumors finally receive an update

A royal watcher has just come forward with insights into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage.

Emma Pagnoni Fabiani, the admin of a Meghan Markle fan page made these comments public.

According to a report by the Daily Express US she cited some sources clarified where the couple stand in their marital life, despite professional separation.

She began by saying, “Sources close to the couple have clarified that their current focus on individual projects has nothing to do with marital problems.”

“It’s a deliberate choice that allows them to pursue their personal career goals while continuing to support each other.”

before signing off the royal watcher also said, “Their marriage is solid, and there are no signs of trouble. Despite working separately on certain projects, they remain deeply united as a couple.”

Abbie Chatfield branded as 'cheap' post rare comment on wedding gifts video
Abbie Chatfield branded as 'cheap' post rare comment on wedding gifts
Prince Harry lands in tough spot as Duke set to make ‘difficult' decision
Prince Harry lands in tough spot as Duke set to make ‘difficult' decision
Dylan Sprouse helps wife Barbara Palvin return to fashion show video
Dylan Sprouse helps wife Barbara Palvin return to fashion show
Meghan Markle concerned on Harry's sudden change of heart towards Royal family video
Meghan Markle concerned on Harry's sudden change of heart towards Royal family
Buckingham Palace releases statement about King Charles amid health speculations
Buckingham Palace releases statement about King Charles amid health speculations
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads at the MLB American League Championship
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads at the MLB American League Championship
Meghan Markle clashing over David Beckham friendship as its too ‘beneath' to beg
Meghan Markle clashing over David Beckham friendship as its too ‘beneath' to beg
Duchess Sophie moves to tears after emotional meeting with 'silent' girl video
Duchess Sophie moves to tears after emotional meeting with 'silent' girl