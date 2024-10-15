 
Prince Harry distances himself from Meghan Markle to regain public favour

Prince Harry makes strategic move to regain lost popularity, claims royal expert

October 15, 2024

Prince Harry is said to be distancing himself from Meghan Markle in a deliberate move to regain public favour.

According to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex's recent solo appearances, including visits to New York, London, and Southern Africa, are a deliberate attempt to repair his public image.

Speaking with The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward said that she believes Harry is trying to distance himself from wife Meghan Markle to get close to the Royal family again.

Seward claimed that the Duke of Sussex still has a chance to be forgiven by the public. "But I don't see the same thing for Meghan,” she added.

“Deep down people still love Prince Harry, and they want to love him, I think they're just very, very disappointed in him,” the expert continued.

“He made millions out of Spare, but he seriously has paid for it, because it's done his reputation an immeasurable amount of harm, especially with his family, but the way that people view him.

On seeing Harry working for causes close to his heart, Seward said, "It's really good to see a glimpse of the old Harry... and, hopefully, it will resonate with him too."

