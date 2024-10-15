Dylan Sprouse helps wife Barbara Palvin return to fashion show

Barbara Palvin got her angel wings back as she returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show stage.



On Sunday, October 13, the 31-year-old model announced in an Instagram video that she’s returning to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show stage on October 15, with the help from husband Dylan Sprouse, whom she had started dating just months before the brand’s 2018 event.

According to People, Sprouse made a fun cameo while wearing his wife’s pink-and-white striped robe and under-eye patches, near the end of video announcement shared in a joint post from his wife and Victoria’s Secret.

In regards to this, the Hungarian model asked at the start of the clip before sharing her comeback news, “Has anyone seen my robe? I’m back! Just doing my final touches because today is my fitting for the Victoria's Secret 2024 Fashion Show. ... It’s been six years and now we’re back.”

Before heading out to the fitting, the Hercules actress said, “Bye, baby,” to Sprouse, who replied with, “Bye, babe,” as the camera panned to him rocking the robe.

Moreover, Dylan also left a comment on the Instagram post, letting everyone know, “I'm the head of the Barbara cheerleading association.”

It is worth mentioning that the couple started dating in June 2018, a few months before Palvin walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November.

Furthermore, Barbara 2018 appearance marked her return to the show after a six-year hiatus. Before that, she hadn’t modeled at the event since 2012 when she was 19.