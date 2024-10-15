Is Australia really any nearer ditching monarchy after King Charles major statement?

King Charles and Queen Camilla are not due to arrive in Australia until Friday, October 18 but already their first visit to an overseas realm of the reign is making headlines.



Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X and shared a link of the Australian newspaper saying, “There’s even debate about the legal status of Charles III’s title as King of Australia.”

Richard Palmer tweeted, “The royal party will, unusually, face small republican demonstrations in Sydney and Canberra but is Australia really any nearer ditching the monarchy?

“Australian governments do not have a strong track record of winning referendum votes to effect change.”

The royal expert went on saying, “Australia’s political establishment seems keen to show its opposition to the monarchy but the latest poll suggests support for the King outstrips.”

The fresh claims came days after King Charles assured that he will 'stand aside' if Australia axes monarchy, despite his 'deep love' for the country.

King Charles Secretary Dr Nathan Ross, in a letter in response to the request, said: “Please be assured that your views on this matter have been noted very carefully.

“His Majesty, as a constitutional monarch, acts on the advice of his ministers and whether Australia becomes a republic is, therefore, a matter for the Australian public to decide.”