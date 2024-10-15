Kate Middleton gets new title as Princess returns to royal duties

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a new title as she has resumed royal duties with surprise appearance with Prince William recently.



The future queen has also been compared to that of William's great-grandmother, the late Queen Mother for the way of using her "soft power."

The title has come from royal expert Jennie Bond while speaking to OK! Magazine.

Jennie said, "People always used to describe the Queen Mother as ‘steel in a velvet glove’.

The royal expert went on saying, "She was always charming, gentle and much admired. But, she was also the strength behind her husband, George Vl, and at the Palace, her opinion counted.

"I think Kate has some of those same qualities."

Jennie also dubbed Kate Middleton 'steel in a velvet glove' as the princess was compared to Queen Mother.

The royal expert further said Kate Middleton, who was "once quiet and reserved" in the early days of her relationship with Prince William, had learned the "craft of being royal" over a number of years, adding that the future queen has "earned her place" as a senior member of the Firm.

Jennie Bond went on saying: "Gradually, she has also earned the respect of the public and, I believe, of the rest of the family.

"We look at her now not just as William’s wife, but as our future Queen."