Al Pacino finally reveals the reason behind his 'Shrek' phone case

Al Pacino released his memoir 'Sonny Boy' on October 8

October 15, 2024

Al Pacino has finally revealed the reason behind his Shrek phone case.

The Oscar winner, 84, told BBC that his phone case, which is covered in images of a fictional ogre character, was picked out by his youngest daughter, Olivia.

However, Pacino decided to make it his signature phone case to please her.

Pacino, famed for his iconic roles in The Godfather, Scarface and more, was asked why he never did voice acting for animated films.

"I can’t do it, I’ve tried," he said, adding, "I seriously don’t want to."

Pacino released his memoir Sonny Boy on October 8. According to the press release, it is the "memoir of a man who has nothing left to fear and nothing left to hide."

The memoir covers several topics, including his childhood, upbringing, and fatherhood.

In his memoir, the actor also revealed that he has "never touched cocaine" in his life.

"Ah, I have a grapevine over at my house," Pacino said, adding, "I’m not the kind of guy to take coke. Any upper, I don’t need. I’m up!"

