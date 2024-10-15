Demi Moore expresses desire to work with THIS Hollywood actress

Demi Moore has expressed her desire to work with Meryl Streep in the future.



Speaking to E! News at Ghetto Film School Fall Benefit on October 10, Demi revealed she wants to share the screen with an “incredible” actress Meryl.

“I think Meryl Streep. I would put that on my list,” said the 61-year-old actress. “That would be incredible.”

Taking about her return to the big screen with the film The Substance, Demi said, “It was very risky.”

“So, the fact is that it’s having such a deep resonant response that it’s been so thought provoking is just been really meaningful. Who is that one person that you have not worked with you want to work,” she explained.

Recently, Demi offered valuable advice to those who have a loved one battling dementia.

“What I always encourage is to just meet them where they’re at. When you’re holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game,” said the Indecent Proposal actress at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival.

She further told the audience, “But when you show up to meet them where they’re at, there is great beauty and sweetness.”

“You know, I’ve said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is,” added Demi, who was married for 13 years with Bruce Willis. “But for where he’s at, he is stable.”