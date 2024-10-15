Taylor Swift makes major announcement ahead of 'Eras Tour' final leg

Taylor Swift has surprised fans with a major announcement ahead of final leg of the Eras Tour.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Swift shared the news about the release of the official Eras Tour book "to commemorate the memories" from the tour.

In her statement, Swift stated, "We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend."

Swift further wrote, "This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually."

The book will include Swift's personal reflections and key highlights from the record-breaking tour, she added, "Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night."

Furthermore, the 14-times Grammy winner also announced "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at @Target starting Nov 29th."

This news comes as Swift prepares for the final leg of the Eras Tour. The Blank Space crooner will kick of final leg on October 18 and will be concluded on December 8, 2024.