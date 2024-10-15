Photo: Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman's feud was 'battle of egos': Source

Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman have reportedly gotten over their intense encounter with each other.

As fans will be aware, the actresses indulged in heated chat at the Balenciaga fashion show.

The footage from the Paris fashion week quickly went viral and fans began to speculate that this exchange was the symptom of an inner beef between the duo.

However, an insider of Life & Style put such rumours to bed and explained that the situation was “taken out of context.”

They also shared, “There is nothing to this. They are close friends.”

“Salma and Nicole truly love each other,” the source went on to claim.

Moreover, the source declared moment was an “assertion of power” and a “battle of egos” between the two A-listed actresses.

For those unversed, a UK based lip reader Jeremy Freeman has also deciphered what the topic of discussion between Nicole and Salma when Katy Perry stepped in.

“Let’s turn there, OK, here,” Hayek reportedly said.

Kidman responded: “Hey, I’m fine, I’m good. There, it’s enough, it’s OK.”

Hayek then interjected: “We have to…,”

“That’s fine, that’s fine,” said Kidman before asking Perry to look at the photographers.