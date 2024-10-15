Olivia Munn updates on baby's health month after surrogate delivery

Olivia Munn is in awe of her newborn daughter's growth within a month.



The X-Men: Apocalypse star, 44, dropped all the updates via a carousel post, featuring snaps of her daughter Méi, who she welcomed via gestational surrogate on September 14.

“The first month of Méi,” the actress captioned a photo as she smiled while sitting on the couch with her little one.

Next up was a clip of Munn patting her baby girl’s stomach, followed by more slides showing Méi yawning on the couch, being cuddled by her mom and dad John Mulaney, and being doted on by her big brother, Malcolm, 2.

The carousel ended with a photo of Munn and Mulaney, 42, wearing matching bunny socks.



“John screen recorded this late night moment of patting Méi to sleep,” Munn wrote on her Instagram Stories as she shared the black and white clip of herself patting her daughter in her crib.

“I think I check to see if she’s breathing 23 out of 24 hours of the day,” she added.

Munn announced the arrival of their second baby on Instagram on September 22.

"Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon," she wrote in the caption at the time. The mother of two shared a sweet video of Méi falling to the side while sitting on the couch.

"The slowest fall ever recorded," Munn wrote across the clip, while Mulaney wrote in the comment section, "My girl.”

Munn recently opened up about the challenges of having a toddler and a newborn, joking via a photo of herself staring with a blank face that it was “proof" she had "made it through last night" with both of her children.

"Having a toddler and a newborn at the same time is not for the faint of heart," she captioned last week's post.