Photo: Rihanna feeling intense pressure after launching haircare line: Report

Rihanna is reportedly obsessed with having the perfect hair.

For those unversed, Rihanna launched her haircare line, called Fenty Hair, on June 13, 2024.

Now, a Life & Style insider dished to the outlet, “She’s been spending upwards of $20,000 a month on her hair for years,” noting, “and that hasn’t changed, even since she’s had kids.”

“She has a personal hairstylist that does her hair anytime she leaves the house,” they also added.

The insider even mentioned, “She has hair extensions and gets them changed out every week. She wants brand new hair every time.”

Apparently, the singer’s new launch has put “even more pressure” for her to have “perfect hair at all times.”

“She has no room for a bad hair day. And she does like to be creative with her styles. It’s also super important for her to protect her natural hair, which is another reason she’s always getting her extensions taken out and redone,” they explained.

In conclusion, the source confided, “In order to keep it in top health, she needs to put in a lot of effort. As far as she’s concerned, no amount of money is too much to have perfect hair.”