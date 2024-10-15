Al Pacino shares real and interesting things one year old son Roman does

Al Pacino shares son Roman with ex Noor Alfalah

Al Pacino’s son with ex Noor Alfallah is just a year old, and already sends texts to his father.



In a new interview, Pacino, 84, revealed that his 16-month-old son Roman lives with his mom, but sends him texts, probably with the help of Alfalah.

“He does text me from time to time,” The Godfather icon told BBC. “Everything he does is real. Everything he does is interesting to me. So, we talk. I play the harmonica with him on the other video thing, and we have made this kind of contact. So, it’s fun.”

“I want to be around for this child,” he added. “And I hope I am. I hope I stay healthy, and he knows who his dad is, of course.”

Alfalah, 30, has full physical custody of the Scarface star’s fourth child. The duo were in a relationship last year, but recently revealed that they’ve parted ways.

“Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are coparents to their son Roman,” their reps told People.

Al Pacino is also dad to daughter Julie, 34, who he shares with ex Jan Tarrant, and twins Olivia and Anton, 23, who he welcomed with ex Beverly D’Angelo.