Photo: Shania Twain's husband pretty worried for her after big adjustment: Source

Shania Twain is reportedly keeping her husband Frederic on his toes.

As the songstress is reaping the fruits of a successful musical comeback, she is reportedly embracing all that life has to offer once again, per Life & Style.

“After she got Lyme disease [in 2003] everything changed, it put a huge damper on her every aspect of her life,” they even addressed.

They went on to add, “She couldn’t even sing for 15 years and was constantly exhausted.”

Despite these difficulties, “she battled back and has regained her voice and her health and feels like she has a new lease on life,” the source continued.

“Her husband is, of course, thrilled to see her going full steam ahead again,” the source also claimed and noted, “it’s been a “big adjustment for him because it’s not just her energy for work and life that’s skyrocketed, she’s also very sexually charged again.”

In addition to this, Frederic has “been complaining to people that she’s wearing him out!” because her “libido is sky high.”

“He adores her and thinks she’s the most beautiful woman in the world, but he’s well into middle age and doesn’t have the stamina of a twenty-something, so it’s got him pretty worried about keeping her satisfied!” they concluded.