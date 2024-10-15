North West tells Kim Kardashian her fashion inspiration is her 'dad' Kanye West

North West answers some candid questions by Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's daughter North has revealed who has inspired her fashion style.



During her conversation with Kim for Interview magazine, North shared her dad, Kanye West as the inspiration behind her style.

Kim asked, "what's your favourite style right now?"

North, who was donning an oversized black and wite sports jersey with layered cross necklaces in gold similar to her dad, answered, "I like streetwear and ’90s. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!"

Additionally, the 11-year-old also went on to answer a few more questions from The Kardashians star.

"what's one lesson that you learned?" asked Kim to which North stated, "to trust God only!" adding, "don't trust nobody except God because, yeah only trust him."

She also shared her "favourite song right now" as I Dont Love You Anymore by Tyler, the creator.

Moreover, North also shared her plans of starting her own clothing line, saying, "Well, I am starting my own clothing line," revealing that it will be named as "North West."

North is Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter, who voiced Mini in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie in 2023 and made her recording debut on ¥$'s single Talking / Once Again.