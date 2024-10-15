Photo: Christina Aguilera sparks concern with shocking weight loss: Source

Christina Aguilera is reportedly trying hard to compete with younger stars.

This is the main reason why she has doubled down on her fitness routine, but her new look has made people wonder if she is doing alright, per Life & Style.

The source kicked off the chat by stating, “Christina has been losing weight for the past year and is feeling more confident than she has in ages.”

They went on to mention, “Still, people are starting to wonder if perhaps she’s taking it too far.”

“She looks smaller than she did in her teen years! It’s really shocking to see in-person,” the source also noted.

“Christina has always been body-positive, no matter her size. But the reality is that she does feel some pressure to compete with the younger pop stars,” they concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Christina is not the only one who has shown incredible transformation as Lizzo is also trying to shed some pounds, but the social media criticism is keeping her from reaching her dream size.