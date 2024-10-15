 
Soulja Boy demands checkup of ex amid lawsuit

Soulja Boy's recent filing argues to dismiss his ex-allegations

October 15, 2024

Soulja Boy is facing a $10 million lawsuit from his ex. But he firmly denied charges and called for a mental exam of her.

One of the allegations against him in the case which she filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe in 2021 — was his assault on her, which led to her having a miscarriage in 2015.

In court documents that In Touch obtained, the Crank That singer's lawyer said, “Moreover, [Doe] also testified that she had undergone multiple abortions, but could not recall how many or where they occurred."

"[Doe] also stated that she has been suffering with anxiety that developed throughout her relationship with [Soulja], and the defense needs to conduct an Independent Mental Examination of [Doe] in order to properly evaluate her mental health and assess the claims being made.”

Soulja’s attorney continued, “The need for a mental examination is particularly relevant because [Doe] has indicated in her testimony that she has experienced anxiety and other psychological issues stemming from the alleged incidents and relationship with [Soulja]."

"The examination will allow [Soulja’s] expert to evaluate the extent of these claims, providing critical information regarding the validity of the claim as well as the impact of the alleged emotional distress on [Doe’s] life.”

In the lawsuit, Soulja's ex claimed they had been dating on-off for years, but she finally called it quits in 2019.

