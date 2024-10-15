 
Justin Bieber's mum gets honest about her fears

She admits to be fearful for Justin Bieber at the start of his career

October 15, 2024

Justin Bieber's mum gets honest about her fears

Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, was looking after her son when he was rising to stardom. But she admitted to having a fear during that period.

Explaining what was it in her memoir Nowhere but Up: The Story of Justin Bieber's Mom, she admitted to being "afraid" Justin would develop "unhealthy, long-term relationships" due to his fame.

Her book was written in 2012, but it came under the spotlight after the Baby singer's links with Sean Diddy Combs resurfaced.

"At the end of the day, I was Justin's mother. I was accountable for any documents for any documents I signed or any deal I authorised... I was afraid of making a mistake," the year-old added.

She continued: "What if I signed something that steered Justin in the wrong direction or put him in the path of unhealthy, long-term relationships?"

Island Records signed up Justin, where he met Usher and, through him, the music mogul.

On Sean’s arrest, sources say the Grammy-nominated singer was telling. "The last thing Justin wants to do is relive or even discuss his complicated friendship with Diddy."

"But he's finally breaking his silence to his friends about his nightmare experience and the private hell its caused him", a source told The Mirror.

