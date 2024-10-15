 
Sofia Vergara's beau Justin Saliman worships her despite Emmy loss: Source

Sofia began dating Dr. Justin after announcing her split with her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, in July 2023

October 15, 2024

Sofia Vergara is reportedly completely smitten with beau Dr. Justin Saliman.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the actress has finally admitted that she is delighted to date someone who “doesn’t have groupies.”

“Sofía always thought it would be fun to date a doctor,” the source shared.

They went on to address, “Now she realizes she was missing out,” adding, “He worships her and he’s smart.”

Before conclusion, the source remarked, “She’s fascinated by his profession and is always asking him for medical advice. He finds her questions hilarious.”

This comes after Sofia gave insight into her relationship during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I'm enjoying life, I'm so grateful to the people around me," Sofia began.

The actress, who is currently mourning her 5th Emmy snub, also addressed, "I'm grateful for summer, for the nomination, and now just for AGT. I'm excited to see Simon, Heidi, all of them!"

