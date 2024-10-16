Gigi Hadid confirms Victoria's Secret Runway 2024 will be 'dream come true'

Gigi Hadid look back at her past Victoria's Secret runway appearances.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Gigi posted series of throwback photos ahead of the iconic fashion show this year.

In the caption, the model wrote, "The @victoriassecret Show is BACK tomorrow night ! ! LIVE at 7pm EST on @primevideo (+ YouTube, insta, tiktok)."

Gigi Hadid looks back at previous Victoria's Secret appearances ahead of 2024 show

"And after today’s rehearsal I can confirm that it will forever feel like a dream come true," she added.

Gigi also reminisced about her past appearances, saying, "Looking back on some of my favorite VS show moments over the years and I’m so excited to do it again tomorrow, with the most incredible, dedicated, creative VS Team & with so many women I love and some I grew up watching." She concluded with "it is an honor."

The first photo showcased New York City tour bus. Next several shots showcase 2018's show with some featuring Gigi alongside Kendall Jenner and sister Bella Hadid.

Fans and followers expressed their excitement for Gigi's upcoming appearance at the iconic fashion show.

One commented, "Omg! Angel is back," meanwhile, another added, "Cantt waitt."

"Aaaaa The baby is back...," the third comment read.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back this year after four years of break. The show was discontinued after 2019 due to poor ratings and the brand's involvement in some controversy.