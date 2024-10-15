 
Bruce Springsteen updates fans on Patti Scialfa's health amid rare blood cancer

Bruce Springsteen's wife Patti Scialfa revealed her cancer diagnosis publicly last month

October 15, 2024

Bruce Springsteen has shared an update on his wife's health.

In the trailer for upcoming ABC News special, Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets, the legendary musician has revealed a positive update on Patti Scialfa's health.

Last month, Scialfa, who is also member of E Street Band, revealed that she was diagnosed with rare blood cancer in 2018.

Springsteen said in the video, "she's doing good," adding, "we caught it early, which was important."

The singer continued, "It’s a tough disease. It’s very fatiguing," he added, "She hadn’t played in the band in a long time, and people I don’t think knew why. ‘Where’s Patti?’"

Previously, in the documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Scialfa talked about her six-year long journey with multiple myeloma.

She said, "I’ve been performing with this band for 40 years. With those first performances, it felt so good to be back onstage. Touring has become a challenge for me."

"In 2018, well, Bruce and I were doing a play on Broadway. I was diagnosed with early stage multiple myeloma," she added.

