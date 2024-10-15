 
Cher's boyfriend spending time apart as she acts needy: Source

Cher and boyfriend Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards' romance is reportedly 'fizzling out'

October 15, 2024

Cher and her partner Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards are reportedly facing problems.

An insider from Life & Style recently reported that “They’re still together but spending more time apart.”

As per this insider, the songstress “is cooped up in that mansion of hers in Malibu and keeping to herself after all that drama with [son] Elijah [Blue Allman] that just got settled.”

However, Edwards reportedly needs some time apart for his ladylove because “she’s still testy and tired and demanding as hell, questioning his every move.”

“This is paranoia to A.E. and he grumbles she’s not giving him room to breathe,” they said of the 78-year-old musician.

Cher’s boyfriend believes that her behavior gets “overbearing” at times, as per the insider.

As he is pulling away, “she wonders if he was really that young prince that she thought he was.”

“She needs more from him and has been acting needy and he’s pulling away. People are whispering they’re fizzling out, which is inevitable,” the insider also mentioned.

“The feeling among their friends is, they never really were a well-suited couple for the long term even if she does a good job dragging him out to silence the rumors now and then,” they concluded. 

