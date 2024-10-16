 
Royal Family branded ‘easy' by son-in-law Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall talks about his experience of being in the Royal Family

October 16, 2024

Mike Tindall admits marrying into the Royal Family has been one of the best decision of his life.

Husband of Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne, says his life has been easy after tying the knot.

Tindall wrote his book, The Good, the Bad & the Rugby — Unleashed: “Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal Family was pretty easy for me.

“They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them.

"Simple really,” he notes.

This comes as body language expert Judi Hames notes Mike has replaced Prince Harry as the Royal Family ‘fun’ uncle.

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous: “George’s original ‘fun uncle’ and adult playmate did that infamous bolt to the US, leaving a huge Harry-shaped gap in the young boy’s life that Mike has more than filled. 

“Mike is the fun uncle everyone needs, but in the case of Prince George, whose destiny is all about duty and responsible behaviour, Mike’s presence in his life is completely invaluable. 

