Demi Moore reflects on Controversy over iconic pregnant cover

Demi Moore reflects on Controversy over iconic pregnant Vanity Fair cover

Demi Moore revealed that she looked at 1991 Vanity Fair cover as empowering despite people having odd reactions to it at the time.

The 61-year-old actress spoke about her controversial cover at the 32nd annual Hamptons International Film Festival.

Her statement came after moderator Alina Cho inquired about the shoot which she had done while pregnant with her second daughter, Scout.

"The thing that really struck me when there was so much back and forth about it, and part of what I felt in just showing up to do the shoot, was an honest expression of how I was feeling at that time," said Moore

"I felt very empowered as a woman. I felt s***," she continued.

Moore noted that the photoshoot was initially not intended for cover, "That was actually done for me at the end of the shoot. We were doing it just so that we had a family [photo]."

At the time the cover was remarked as too provocative and was sold in a packaging.

"They had to put a brown wrapper," Moore pointed out. "There's an interesting thing that existed that, thank God, we've grown and evolved, is that you were celebrated when you find out you're pregnant, and you're celebrated when the baby was born. But in the in-between, you're not supposed to remind anybody that you've ever had s** and that it's a shameful thing

"(There was a) silent agreement about what's acceptable and what's not, in the same way that there's been a certain agreement around women aging and kind of then being pushed to the sidelines in a way that, let's just say up until now, that we've kind of all agreed to because that's just the way it is. But that doesn't make it the truth," she further added.