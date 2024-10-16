Cher turns attention to kids as romance 'sours'

Cher and Alexander “A.E.” Edwards reportedly are having problems. So, sources say she is turning her attention to her kids.



Insiders explain that the switch is because the Believe singer does not want to be left alone if she splits from her boyfriend; thus, she is working on fixing her relationship with her estranged children.

“Cher says she’s doing this because she misses them, but everyone suspects she wants to make peace because she’s worried her relationship with A.E. won’t last, and she doesn’t want to face the end of her life totally alone,” a source told In Touch.

Also, spies note that Cher is in a fix. She doesn’t want to share her problems with her sons because they have already been against her partner.

“They don’t trust his intentions, and that has caused some friction, so Cher would never want to admit to them that there’s trouble brewing between her and A.E.,” explains the tipster.

But insiders say mending ties with kids will get easy for Cher. For example, her past legal battle to get one of her sons, Elijah, into a conservatorship ended in a settlement.

“Cher now has a chance to make peace with her sons,” the snitch added. “But she’s not out of the woods with them yet!”