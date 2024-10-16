 
Meghan Markle gives ‘materclass' in ‘gaslighting' and bullying

Meghan Markle told her campaign against bullying could cause troubles

October 16, 2024

Meghan Markle is warned her latest campaign against bullying is going to backfire.

The Duchess of Sussex, who visited Girls Inc and spoke about the drawbacks of online bullying, is told she is attracting the wrong attention.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said: "Many will consider Meghan referring to herself as the most bullied person in the world while being a target of a Buckingham Palace bullying investigation, or a Hollywood reporter investigation a masterclass in gaslighting."

She added: "By continuing to draw attention to the concept of bullying she is only attracting more attention to her own bullying allegations.

Meanwhile, speaking to the group during her recent appearance, Meghan said: "We did an activity where we talked through a bunch of scenarios, and Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world."

