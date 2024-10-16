Malcolm McRae sends sweet message to wife Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy's husband Malcolm McRae misses her while they are apart due to work.



The musician and actor took to his official Instagram account to share a snap with Taylor-Joy, revealing that he misses his wife as they are apart currently.

"I miss my wife when we have to work in different cities and I like this photo of us from a bit ago," McRae captioned his post.



In response, Taylor-Joy could not hold back her love for her husband and rushed to the comment section to send dozens of heart emojis for him.

It is pertinent to mention that, the Furiosa star and the singer unveiled on their social media earlier this year that the couple secretly got married on April 1, 2022, in New Orleans.

Taylor-Joy wrote in the caption of her April 2 post, "N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat."

On October 2023 the couple had a wedding celebration in Venice, Italy which was attended by celebrity guests including, Julia Garner, Evan Ross, Cara Delevingne. and more.

The couple first met at the premiere of Taylor-Joy's Netflix series The Queen's Gambit.