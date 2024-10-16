 
Bradley Cooper misses Gigi Hadid's Victoria's Secret comeback for THIS reason

The supermodel and the Oscar-nominated actor started dating in 2023

October 16, 2024

Gigi Hadid shared how Bradley Cooper is backing her Victoria’s Secret comeback.

The 29-year-old model in a recent chat ahead of the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with Entertainment Tonight revealed that the Maestro actor will cheer for her from home.

During the interview posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Hadid was asked if Cooper would attend the show.

In response, Hadid said, “He’s watching from home tonight."

Revealing the reason behind the Oscar-nominated actor's absence for his supermodel girlfriend, she noted, "He is on dad duty, but so supportive."

Elsewhere in the conversation, she mentioned that her friends were coming to show her support in the event, this prompted the outlet to ask if Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce joining the show.

"I think if they have one more night before he goes back they'll probably be cozy on the couch. That's just my guess," Hadid replied, mentioning the pop star's returning to the Eras Tour and Kelce back to his game.

"But she will also be supporting. I can feel it," she added of the pair.

