50 Cent scores shocking deal to headline first-ever Las Vegas residency

50 Cent announced that he will headline his first-ever Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino beginning from December 27, and tickets/VIP table packages go on sale on coming Saturday, October 19.

According to TMZ, the 49-year-old Grammy winner “locked down a massive $15M deal” for the six-date residency, which includes a New Year's Eve concert on December 31.

As per Daily Mail, Fifty will be performing inside the 4,600-seat PH Live aka Bakkt Theater, which features 2,200 square feet of HD LED walls, D&B sound system with over 100K watts of power, and one of the largest proscenium arch openings in the States.

Moreover, 50 Cent scored several Billboard No. 1 hit songs throughout his career including In Da Club, P.I.M.P., Candy Shop, Just A Lil Bit, Magic Stick, 21 Questions and Hate It Or Love It.

Additionally, the Accomplice co-author will next make an appearance with chef Dominique Ansel at the New York City Wine & Food Festival event Sweet Dream, which will be held this Friday night at Chelsea hotspot Somewhere Nowhere NYC.

As per the publication, 50 Cent, will be there in order to promote his liquor brands Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi.

Furthermore, proceeds from the $136.22 tickets will go to the non-profit meal organization God's Love We Deliver supporting New Yorkers living with severe illnesses, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that the Emmy winner is currently executive producing Alexandria Stapleton's Netflix docuseries about disgraced rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.