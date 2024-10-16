Cardi B flaunts fluffy look for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Cardi B stepped out in a baby pink fluffy gown at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, October 15.

According to Daily Mail, her look proved to be too busty to contain the 32-year-old Bodak Yellow hitmaker, as she popped out of the custom Dsquared2 gown while at the star studded runway event in New York City.

Moreover, she rose from her seat in the audience to display how the sheer pink gown hugged her famous curves.

In order to glam up the look, she added a fluffy pink oversize coat that draped elegantly over her arms.



Additionally, her signature raven locks were styled in Hollywood curls, drawing attention to her colored contacts while Cardi accessorized with a silver statement necklace and elevated her stature with white open-toe heels.

As per the publication, the New York vixen was done up in a full face that highlighted her fox-eye makeup and plump pout.

While at her seat, the WAP rapper was spotted catching up with WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick.

Furthermore, after the show, Cardi took to Instagram to show off her ensemble, captioning the post as, “Hey ….. @victoriassecret.”

It is worth mentioning that her post was a hit with her 165M followers, racking up over 375K likes within an hour as fans rushed to the comments to share their support for the style maven.