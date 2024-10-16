'Grey’s Anatomy' star Sarah Drew opens up about her exit from the show

Grey’s Anatomy star Sarah Drew looked back at how she felt leaving the show after nine seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress, who played Dr. April Kepner, was let go from the ABC medical drama after season 14 in 2018, alongside Jessica Capshaw, who played Dr. Arizona Robbins.

However, shortly after her exit, Grey’s Anatomy's short form series B-Team, which Sarah directed, scored an Emmy nomination.

In regards to this, Drew stated, “We were unceremoniously let go in a way that felt mean and unjust, and, because of that, the outpouring of love was so enormous it was like you were sitting there watching people eulogize you,” during a recent episode of the Call It What It Is podcast, co-hosted by Capshaw and Camilla Luddington.

Moreover, in a previous interview with Vulture, she likened her experience celebrating the Emmy nomination after exiting the show to “attend her own funeral.”

As per the publication, while her “confidence had gotten a bit shaken in the wake of being let go,” the actress told the outlet in 2018 that she finally realized the nomination was a “profound affirmation” of her talents.

In this regard, she stated, “The nomination after the fact made me go, ‘I don’t need to be worried about anything or have my confidence shaken,' I’m not only pursuing my career as an actor but I’m now also walking into this world as a director and as a producer and the world is so wide open. More than anything else, the last few weeks after my final episodes have been a really beautiful rebirth and a really exciting time.”

Additionally, Drew’s exit from Grey’s Anatomy came as a surprise for not only the actress but fans of the show as well.

Furthermore, she also previously told THR that the reason for her firing was because “the show had too many characters and that they needed to downsize because they couldn’t service all of the characters effectively. They didn’t want any of us to be left in the background and not getting much of a story.”