Al Pacino reveals he doesn't enjoy doing graphic 'lovemaking' scenes

Al Pacino, best known for playing romantic roles in movies, has revealed he does not enjoy doing "graphic lovemaking scenes."

In his memoir, Sonny Boy, the 84-year-old actor recalled the experience of shooting a bold scene with actress Ellen Barkin for the film Sea of Love.

"I'm not usually one to perform graphic lovemaking scenes," wrote Pacino. "And I don't think many other actors like to do them either. It can become sort of borderline po*n."

The actor explained that the Sea of Love "became renowned for a long, slow s** scene where Ellen Barkin holds me against a wall and gives me a bit of a pat-down before our two characters start going at it."

Pacino shared that "the scene was brilliantly choreographed" by director Harold Beckerm, calling the shooting experience “less-than-brilliant."

"I realize it is futile for me to complain that we're no longer in an age of movies like A Place in the Sun, where Elizabeth Taylor and Montgomery Clift could have an entire audience swooning in their seats without ever showing their nak*d bodies,” he added.

For those unversed, Al Pacino and Ellen Barkin starrer film Sea of Love was released in 1989.