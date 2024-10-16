Prince Harry walking away from Meghan Markle to her commercial ventures

It has been revealed that Prince Harry has finally decided on his personal path in life, and has decided to leave Meghan Markle to her commercial ventures in Hollywood.

News about this has been brought to light by former royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

According to OK magazine she weighed in on everything by pointing out the Duke’s current standing and said, “I do not believe that Harry has destroyed all of his relationships with the British public.”

Given his past with his homeland she did admit that while “His many attacks on his family will never be forgotten... but perhaps they can eventually be forgiven, by enough people anyway, to make him welcome here.”

“However, I do not believe that Harry has any desire whatsoever to go back to the life he led before for whatever reason,” Ms Bond made clear at one point during her interview.

For right now it appears “As he puts it, he is developing a new approach to 'service,' and I believe that this is the path that he will continue along while Meghan engages in more commercial endeavors.”