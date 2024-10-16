Britney Spears names women she has 'crazy crushes' on

Britney Spears revealed the list of women she genuinely admires and have crazy “girl crushes” on.



The 42-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories and posted a lengthy note, praising a few female celebrities including actresses, models and singers.

Throughout her story the Gimme More hitmaker gave a shout-out to her "literally gorgeous" friends including Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.



It is to be noted here that Gomez and Barrymore both attended Spears' wedding to then-husband Sam Ashgari in 2022.



Moving on the singer named Natalie Portman as she feels like “she's the coolest person” Spears has ever met.

The Baby One More Time singer also revealed that she met Portman "outside with her dog in New York," noting that they "had the same shirt on”.



The Toxic star revealed that she admires Pamela Anderson as according to the singer, the model-actress “is a classic babe and seems so sweet”.

The Circus singer then added that she’s a fan of Camila Cabello “because she's so darn pretty and she makes me giggle out loud”.

“Her personality is so sweet and kooky I think it's healthy to be silly,” she added before confessing, “I wish I was more like that!!!”

Spears also complimented Kendall Jenner, asking, “Is it even normal to be that pretty ???”

Along with complimenting the actresses, models and singers, Spears also wrote about the evolution of her friendships in her post.

Moreover, while the singer candidly admired adult female friendships, she also revealed that she “honestly” had no idea why she was writing about that.

“I'm away writing my novel and learning about myself !!! But I do so miss being silly with the girls!!!" the singer wrote in her story.