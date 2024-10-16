 
Kate Middleton sends emotional message to Meghan Markle over irreparable loss

Prince Harry reveals in his memoir he and Meghan Markle "both wept" and that he "felt totally hopeless" as they left the hospital

Web Desk
October 16, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently sent a hidden emotional message to Meghan Markle and others, who experienced heartbreaking loss in their lives.

Meghan had revealed in 2020 that she had a miscarriage, writing in an article of feeling "an almost unbearable grief".

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan said in a piece for the New York Times.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother wrote that "loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020".

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales, marking Baby Loss Awareness Week, has shared an emotional message to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss.

Sharing a candle light, Kate Middleton said, “Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss.

“Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected. #WaveofLight C.”

Moreover, in his memoir Spare, Prince Harry says he and Meghan "both wept" and that he "felt totally hopeless" as they left the hospital with their "unborn child."

The miscarriage happened in July 2020, when their son Archie was one year old.

"A tiny package," Harry writes. "We went to a place, a secret place only we knew."

