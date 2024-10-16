Lizzo breaks silence on being 'cancelled' by fans

Lizzo breaks silence on being 'cancelled'

Lizzo has finally broken her silence on being "cancelled" after being slammed with numerous accusations.



The singer was accused of sexual, religious, fat shaming, racial harassment, disability discrimination, and creating a hostile environment in August 2023 by the three former dancers.

The 36-year-old singer has now addressed it to E! News, saying, "I've been cancelled for everything at this point."



While reflecting on her difficult and changing relationship with the public, the Pink hitmaker shared that she believes only “God can cancel” her now.



"I think that I talk about the things that are important to me, and I talk about the things that I can bring a difference to," the Good as Hell singer said.

According to Lizzo, she thinks those are her boundaries now with the public.

Her interview comes just few days after the songstress was reportedly trying to lose some weight, but the social media criticism kept her from reaching her weight loss goal.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, “She’s trying to lose weight to save her life and is determined to drop some pounds.”

The source claimed that the songstress “realizes if she doesn’t do this, she could very well wind up dead.”

Stating the negative effects of a bad diet, the source even stated, “She doesn’t want to end up with diabetes and other health problems either, that would make life miserable.”

