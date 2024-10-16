Harry and Meghan's efforts to reconnect fall flat amid ‘emotional’ separation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to save their marriage amid professional split but their efforts fell flat, a source has claimed.



The Duke of Sussex sparked strained marriage rumours with Meghan Markle after he travelled solo to the UK and South Africa after appearances in New York sans the Duchess.

According to Closer Magazine, Harry and Meghan have been leading increasingly separate lives as the couple has become "worlds apart" emotionally and physically.

“It won't be too long now. The phase where they start living separate lives has begun,” a source told the publication. “Nothing screams marital harmony quite like a series of separate plans and back-to-back solo tours across continents.”

“Meghan and Harry are worlds apart from where they were even a year ago and have become increasingly distanced, both emotionally as well as physically,” the insider added.

“Understandably, spending large chunks of time apart creates distance in any relationship and while they’ve tried hard to reconnect when they’re together, the closeness and strong connection they always had has started to fizzle the more Harry’s been away.

“It’s no secret they’ve been living separate lives for some time now.”

The insider went on to add that Prince Harry has become “far more distant and subdued” and blames it on “family woes,” however, the insider claimed that it is “clear” that “he’s battling with a lot of confusion and unrest as he struggles to settle in California, which he’s taking out on Meghan, even subconsciously.”

“They didn’t expect married life to always be rainbows, but it’s clear that if things continue like this, there could be a struggle.”