Gypsy-Rose Blanchard reflects on her mom's absence in her now life

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is heartbroken not having her mom around to see her newborn.



The conversation around her mother took place during a podcast The Viall Files, where the host Nick Viall asked whether she wondered about the relationship her slain mother could have had with the newborn.

"I mean, for me, it is heartbreaking because I do, from time to time, think about what could have been, and it makes me sad," Blanchard said in the Wednesday episode.

"So, I kind of put that in the back of my mind. And so, I mean, there has been questions on social media. Everybody asked the question, you know, 'What are you gonna tell your daughter whenever grandma isn't around?'"

My response to them is that Kristy has become more of a mother to me than my own mother was," Gypsy insisted, referencing her stepmother Kristy Blanchard, who her dad Rod Blanchard married after divorcing Dee Dee.

"Kristy is going to be grandma," Blanchard added.

For those unversed, Dee Dee was stabbed to death by Gypsy's boyfriend, Nicholas 'Nick' Godejohn, in her Springfield, Mo., home in 2015, while Blanchard—whose mom had subjected her to years of unnecessary medical procedures and convinced her she had a series of illnesses—waited in the bathroom.

Gypsy then served eight years of her 10-year jail sentence and was released from prison in December 2023.

Gypsy, 33, is expecting a girl with her boyfriend Ken Urker, who she was previously engaged to before her brief marriage to Ryan Scott Anderson.

