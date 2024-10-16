Photo: Angelina Jolie's new work receives mixed reviews: Report

Angelina Jolie reportedly had some work done on her in order to defy the signs of aging.

After flaunting incredible transformation in the biopic Maria, the A-listed actress sparked cosmetic procedure rumours.

Now, a source privy to Life & Style confirmed these claims and shared, “It’s true.”

They went on to explain, “She was looking quite frail and gaunt a few months ago with circles under her eyes.”

“So she had a tune up – and not just lip injections, but likely Botox and other fillers” for the project Maria, they added.

For those unversed, Angelina's project Maria revolves around the life events of famed opera singer Maria Callas, who retreats to Paris in the 1970s after a glamorous yet tumultuous life in the public eye.

“But this renovation is getting mixed reviews and causing double takes of the worst kind,” they even stated.

Before signing off from the chat, the source shared, “The hope is that Angelina doesn’t succumb to the temptation of going overboard like so many of her Hollywood peers.”