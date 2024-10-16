Photo: Mariah Carey turning to 'booze' amid huge grief: Source

Mariah Carey is reportedly having a hard time navigating through a rough patch in her life.

For those unversed, the songstress is reportedly grappling with her brother’s lawsuit amid the loss the of her mother and elder sister, who passed away on the same day, per Life & Style.

Now, an insider shared with the outlet, “She can’t even grieve properly because the dark cloud of this defamation suit is hovering over her.”

“Mariah thinks her brother Morgan is being vindictive and out to get her. She has the weight of the world on her shoulders right now, or so it seems to her,” the source continued.

They went on to claim that the songstress has developed an unhealthy coping mechanism and has doubled down on drinking.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider insisted, “Mariah can’t take it, so she’s turning to the only ‘medicine’ that works, booze.”

It is pertinent to mention here that case documents obtained by In Touch revealed that a New York judge ordered the parties to take depositions before Jan 31, 2025.

In the case, the Emotions singer's brother sued her for damaging his reputation after she wrote her brother was "violent and sold drugs."