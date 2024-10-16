 
Mariah Carey 'scared to death' as she digs 'hole for herself': Report

Mariah Carey is reportedly grappling with her brother's lawsuit

Web Desk
October 16, 2024

Mariah Carey is reportedly feeling the weight of the world on her shoulders right now.

After losing her mother and elder sister on the same day, Maria is reportedly grappling with the “vindictive” claims made by her brother.

For those unversed, Mariah's brother sued her for damaging his reputation after she wrote in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, that her brother was "violent and sold drugs."

Spilling the beans on the matter, a Life & Style source recently claimed, “She’s spending a fortune on her defense,” noting, “money she doesn’t really have.”

As per this source, the songstress “is scared to death of depositions and all the intrusive questions.”

“But her methods of coping have friends worried she’s digging a deeper hole for herself. Mariah doesn’t manage well when faced with difficult situations,” they concluded.

This comes after claims that Mariah Carey has a bad habit of throwing money around whenever she is under stress.

“Being able to spend money, and even waste money, gives her a lot of happiness,” the insider claimed.

They went on to add, “She loves to throw her money around, if she’s feeling sad, she goes shopping,” noting, “If she’s happy, she goes shopping.”

In addition to this, the source claimed that Mariah rarely listens to her financial advisors and “just rolls her eyes and accuses them of overreacting.” 

