Danielle Fishel opens up about her breast cancer surgery: 'Thrilled to be alive'

Danielle Fishel opened up about her recovery from breast cancer surgery.



In a recent interview with People magazine, the 43-year-old actress shared the details of her journey towards health.

“I was feeling healthy, I was looking healthy. But I went in for my mammogram and they said it looked suspicious and the results are abnormal,” she told the outlet.

“I was not expecting in any way that it was going to find anything. It was really shocking, the Boy Meets World alum continued

Fishel then underwent a lumpectomy in August and a margin revision surgery in September.

“That pathology came back with no cancer found. I've since had a clear mammogram,” she shared. “I'm feeling really well. I'm just grateful that the surgery part is behind me.”

After the Girl Meets World alum's second surgery, her scans came back clear and Fishel get back to her work after resting for 8 days.

"Now moving forward, I still have to make a decision about radiation and I will most likely be starting hormone therapy,” She added.