 
Geo News

Cynthia Erivo slams fan-made 'Wicked' poster: 'Deeply hurt'

Cynthia Erivo believes the fan-edited poster tries to minimize her presence

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2024

Cynthia Erivo slams fan-made Wicked poster: Deeply hurt
Cynthia Erivo slams fan-made 'Wicked' poster: 'Deeply hurt'

Cynthia Erivo is fuming because a fan-edited the Wicked movie's poster to look more like the Broadway musical from which the film is adapted.

The actress, who plays Elphaba, took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy post, calling out the poster as “deeply hurtful.”

“The original poster is an illustration. I am a real life human being, whose chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer because without words we communicate with our eyes,” she began.

Cynthia Erivo slams fan-made Wicked poster: Deeply hurt

In the altered version, Erivo's eyes are hidden by a wide-brimmed hat, similar to what was designed for the original animated Broadway poster.

She continued, “Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful."

Cynthia Erivo slams fan-made Wicked poster: Deeply hurt

“This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equality to that awful AI of us fighting, equal to people post the question ‘is your ***** green’ None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us,” Erivo pushed back.

Wicked will open in cinemas on Nov 22.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance 'boosted' NFL
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance 'boosted' NFL
Meghan Markle shock as Royals didn't ‘pay' to display charm video
Meghan Markle shock as Royals didn't ‘pay' to display charm
Ozzy Osbourne put at 'terrible risk' after shocking confession: Source
Ozzy Osbourne put at 'terrible risk' after shocking confession: Source
Danielle Fishel opens up about her breast cancer surgery: 'Thrilled to be alive'
Danielle Fishel opens up about her breast cancer surgery: 'Thrilled to be alive'
Travis Kelce reflects on backing the team in 'hostile territory'
Travis Kelce reflects on backing the team in 'hostile territory'
Angelina Jolie announced to get big honour soon
Angelina Jolie announced to get big honour soon
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner want to exploit Kylie, Timothee romance: Source video
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner want to exploit Kylie, Timothee romance: Source
Sydney Sweeney becomes bulky for upcoming film
Sydney Sweeney becomes bulky for upcoming film