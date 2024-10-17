Cynthia Erivo slams fan-made 'Wicked' poster: 'Deeply hurt'

Cynthia Erivo is fuming because a fan-edited the Wicked movie's poster to look more like the Broadway musical from which the film is adapted.



The actress, who plays Elphaba, took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy post, calling out the poster as “deeply hurtful.”

“The original poster is an illustration. I am a real life human being, whose chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer because without words we communicate with our eyes,” she began.

In the altered version, Erivo's eyes are hidden by a wide-brimmed hat, similar to what was designed for the original animated Broadway poster.

She continued, “Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful."

“This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equality to that awful AI of us fighting, equal to people post the question ‘is your ***** green’ None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us,” Erivo pushed back.

Wicked will open in cinemas on Nov 22.