Al Pacino gushes over his friendship with Johnny Depp

The 84-year-old actor talked about his life and career with People magazine and also about his companionship with Depp.

It is pertinent to mention that after decades Depp and Pacino have shared the big screen with their new movie, Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

"He is a wild fella and he is very creative, and it was fun to work with him. It really was," Pacino said of their new film, which is based on Dennis McIntyre’s play about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

"The play itself is different, but the movie has got its own charm and stuff," the Oscar winner remarked.

"And [the producers] got Johnny. I said, 'Yeah, Johnny's great for it," he added.

Pacino co-produced Modi with Depp as director which marked their first collaboration after 1997 crime drama Donnie Brasco.

"I'm working with Johnny again, and Johnny and I get together sometimes. And Johnny and I, he would just say, 'Here we are. A couple of toddlers,'" Pacino said to the outlet.

"He's wild. He's wonderful," Pacino further said of Depp.