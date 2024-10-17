Andrew Garfield admits feeling 'shy' meeting Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield shared how the chemistry with Florence Pugh in their new film took some time to build.



The 41-year-old actor revealed to People magazine that how reserved he was when first met his We Live In Time costar, Pugh.

“I was really scared. I think we were both really scared and nervous because it takes a while to get to know someone,” he began with.

“There's layers there. There's defenses there. I am someone, who on first meeting someone, I can be quite shy and quite protective and it takes me a while to really let someone know me. But then, when they're in, there's no getting out,” the Spiderman star continued to say.

Garfield further noted that Pugh is among those few people he trusts, he said, “I could see quickly that I could trust her, that she wanted to have fun, that she wanted to play.”

“And that is like catnip to me. Someone who wants to just piss around and she started taking the piss out of me. I really enjoyed that. I took the piss out of her and she really enjoyed that," the two time Oscar nominee added.