Liam Payne battled major legal troubles with ex Maya Henry before his death

Liam Payne was battling with intense legal disputes related to his ex-fiancee, Maya Henry before his tragic death on October 16 at the age of 31.



As per People magazine an insider privy to the situation revealed that Payne "was extremely overwhelmed by all of the legal issues" with Henry.

A week before his death Henry send a cease-and-desist order to Payne and according to the Daily Mail, she alleged that the One Direction singer was making contact again and again.

The outlet also reported that the ex-couple reportedly called off their engagement in 2022.

Moreover, Henry, a Texas based model, took to her TikTok account on October 6, claiming that her ex which she did not name, repeatedly contacted her.

"It's always from different phone numbers too. I never know where it's going to come from . . . Also [he] will email me," Henry claimed. "Not only me, but he'll blow up my mom's phone. Is that normal behavior to you?"

"Also messaging my friends," she continued. "I found out later so they could go over to his house apparently."

"He says that he 'preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and they won't tell on him,'" she further alleged.

It is pertinent to mention that Payne breathed his last on Wednesday after falling multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

His cause of death is being invested by the Police as per People.